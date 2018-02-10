Fatal stabbing in Rose Bowl parking lot

PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena police are investigating an apparent stabbing death in a parking lot at the Rose Bowl.

Lt. Pete Hettema tells the Southern California News Group a passer-by reported a man down around 10 p.m. Monday and officers found the victim bleeding from apparent stab wounds. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses reported the man appeared to have been in a fistfight before he fell to the ground.

The Rose Bowl area is popular for fitness workouts, and Hettema says it’s not unusual for many people to be there late.