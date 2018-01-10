Brown shows governing philosophy in final bill action

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown is known for pushing California to new frontiers of liberal policies then using his veto pen to pump the breaks.

After 16 years as governor Brown has signed his final bill. He cleared his desk Sunday of hundreds of measures that were awaiting his action.

Brown’s decisions over the weekend reveal both his personality and his “paddle left, paddle right” approach to balancing interests. He often writes quirky statements to accompany his vetoes.

He signed measures seeking to prevent broadband companies from slowing Internet speeds and requiring women on corporate boards. But he decided university health centers shouldn’t be forced to sell abortion medications nor should San Francisco be allowed to open a supervised drug injection site.