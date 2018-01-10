Charges dropped vs 4 dentists accused of rape in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Charges against four California dentists accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at Las Vegas Strip resort have been dropped.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County prosecutors told a justice of the peace at a court hearing Monday that the charges were being dismissed.

The men were arrested in late July after the woman told security at the Wynn Las Vegas resort that she was sexually assaulted in a suite while intoxicated.

Lawyers for Ali Badkoobehi (bahd-koo-BAY’-he) of San Diego and brothers Sina Edalat, Poria Edalat and Saman Edalat said the allegations were fabricated and predicted in August that the case would be dropped once prosecutors reviewed cellphone video evidence.

The dentists were already free on their own recognizance and none of them attended Monday’s hearing.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com