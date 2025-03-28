Los Angeles FC faces San Diego FC after shutout victory

Los Angeles FC (3-2-0) vs. San Diego FC (2-1-2)

, ; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +135, LAFC +187, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 2-0, Los Angeles FC faces San Diego FC.

San Diego takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. San Diego has outscored opponents 7-4 through its first five games of MLS play.

LAFC went 19-8-7 overall and 8-7-3 on the road in the 2024 season. LAFC scored 63 goals and registered a goal differential of +20 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Andres Reyes (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Paddy McNair (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Denis Bouanga (injured), Marlon (injured), Olivier Giroud (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press