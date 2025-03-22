March Madness: JuJu Watkins scores 22 and top-seeded USC routs UNCG 71-25 in 1st round View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 22 points and top-seeded Southern California led all the way in routing 16th-seeded UNC Greensboro 71-25 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Trojans (29-3) advanced to the second round to play either eighth-seeded California or ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Monday at Galen Center.

Watkins appeared to hurt her left hand early in the second quarter, occasionally shaking out her fingers. Then in the third, the star sophomore came up limping on her left leg and winced. She hit a 3-pointer and sat for the final 3:39 before returning briefly in the fourth.

The Spartans came out confidently, holding the Trojans to 12 points in the first quarter after missing their first five shots and trailing 8-0.

UNCG closed within two early in the second quarter before USC blew the game open. The Trojans outscored the Spartans 16-3 while limiting them to three free throws. The Trojans’ pressure defense forced eight turnovers and the Spartans were 0 of 11 from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range. USC led 28-11 at halftime.

Six different players scored in USC’s 16-0 run in the second, led by Watkins with six.

Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and 13 rebounds for USC.

Nya Smith led the Spartans with seven points and Khalis Cain had six. Jayde Gamble, who averages a team-high 11.8 points, had three points and seven turnovers.

The Spartans (25-7) were making just their second-ever appearance in March Madness and first in 27 years. They were the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament champion.

Key moment

The Trojans emptied their bench in the fourth, giving their starters critical rest.

Key stat

UNCG set a slew of season lows, including points, field goals made (7 of 54), field goal percentage (13) and 3-point percentage (22).

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer