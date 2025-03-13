Lakers’ James, Hachimura, Hayes fly back to California for treatment and will miss rest of road trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James flew back to California for treatment on his left groin strain and will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers’ four-game trip, which concludes Friday at Denver.

James missed his second straight game due to the injury Thursday as the Lakers played at Milwaukee.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game that Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Jaxson Hayes (right knee bruise) also had gone back to California. Redick said all three players would be day to day once the rest of the team returns to California to begin a five-game homestand Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

“Frankly, they’re better served without the travel and rehabbing back in LA,” Redick said.

James, 40, is averaging 25 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

