Los Angeles Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations
Los Angeles Dodgers deferred compensation obligations from 2028-46, as obtained by The Associated Press. Figures in millions of dollars.
|2028
|Betts
|Edman
|Freeman
|Hernández
|Ohtani
|Scott
|Smith
|Snell
|Total
|2028
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|2029
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|2030
|–
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|7.2
|2031
|–
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|7.2
|2032
|–
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|7.2
|2033
|10
|–
|4
|3.2
|–
|–
|–
|17.2
|2034
|10
|–
|4
|3.2
|68
|5
|–
|90.2
|2035
|9
|2.5
|4
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|98.95
|2036
|8
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|98.95
|2037
|8
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|98.95
|2038
|10
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|100.95
|2039
|10
|2.5
|5
|3.2
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|100.95
|2040
|11
|2.5
|5
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|98.75
|2041
|11
|2.5
|–
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|93.75
|2042
|11
|2.5
|–
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|93.75
|2043
|11
|2.5
|–
|–
|68
|1.75
|5
|5.5
|93.75
|2044
|11
|2.5
|–
|–
|–
|1.75
|–
|5.5
|20.75
|2045
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1.75
|–
|5.5
|7.25
|2046
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1.75
|–
|5.5
|7.25
|Totals
|120
|25
|57
|32
|680
|21
|50
|66
|1.051
By The Associated Press