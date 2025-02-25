Los Angeles Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations

Los Angeles Dodgers deferred compensation obligations from 2028-46, as obtained by The Associated Press. Figures in millions of dollars.

2028 Betts Edman Freeman Hernández Ohtani Scott Smith Snell Total 2028 – – 4 – – – – 4 2029 – – 4 – – – – 4 2030 – – 4 3.2 – – – 7.2 2031 – – 4 3.2 – – – 7.2 2032 – – 4 3.2 – – – 7.2 2033 10 – 4 3.2 – – – 17.2 2034 10 – 4 3.2 68 5 – 90.2 2035 9 2.5 4 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95 2036 8 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95 2037 8 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95 2038 10 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 100.95 2039 10 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 100.95 2040 11 2.5 5 – 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.75 2041 11 2.5 – – 68 1.75 5 5.5 93.75 2042 11 2.5 – – 68 1.75 5 5.5 93.75 2043 11 2.5 – – 68 1.75 5 5.5 93.75 2044 11 2.5 – – – 1.75 – 5.5 20.75 2045 – – – – – 1.75 – 5.5 7.25 2046 – – – – – 1.75 – 5.5 7.25 Totals 120 25 57 32 680 21 50 66 1.051

