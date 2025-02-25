Clear
Los Angeles Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers deferred compensation obligations from 2028-46, as obtained by The Associated Press. Figures in millions of dollars.

2028 Betts Edman Freeman Hernández Ohtani Scott Smith Snell Total
2028 4 4
2029 4 4
2030 4 3.2 7.2
2031 4 3.2 7.2
2032 4 3.2 7.2
2033 10 4 3.2 17.2
2034 10 4 3.2 68 5 90.2
2035 9 2.5 4 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95
2036 8 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95
2037 8 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.95
2038 10 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 100.95
2039 10 2.5 5 3.2 68 1.75 5 5.5 100.95
2040 11 2.5 5 68 1.75 5 5.5 98.75
2041 11 2.5 68 1.75 5 5.5 93.75
2042 11 2.5 68 1.75 5 5.5 93.75
2043 11 2.5 68 1.75 5 5.5 93.75
2044 11 2.5 1.75 5.5 20.75
2045 1.75 5.5 7.25
2046 1.75 5.5 7.25
Totals 120 25 57 32 680 21 50 66 1.051

By The Associated Press

