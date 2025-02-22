Cloudy
AP PHOTOS: Parents and kids navigate talks of loss and tragedy as they return home after LA fires

By AP News
California Wildfires Kids

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

When 11-year-old Ceiba Phillips returned to his Southern California neighborhood a month after the devastating Eaton fire, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

The fire that tore through the community of Altadena on Jan. 7 left only a few houses standing among the rubble, leaving families dealing with the trauma and painful aftermath of one of the most destructive fires in California history.

Kids are navigating the grief of losing everything that was familiar, while their parents are learning how to help them cope. Experts say reestablishing routine as quickly as possible after disaster is key to helping kids cope.

