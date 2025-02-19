California state police officer fatally shoots man who was throwing rocks at cars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California state police officer has shot and killed a man who was throwing rocks at cars, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded Monday afternoon to reports of a man throwing rocks at oncoming cars on a road near San Jacinto, the agency said in a statement. They attempted to contact the man, who began throwing rocks at the officers.

Officers first used “verbal commands and non-deadly force options,” but the man continued to approach them, the agency said. At least one officer opened fire and struck the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said. No officers were hurt.

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Force Investigations Detail, run by the county district attorney office and sheriff’s department.

By JAIMIE DING

Associated Press