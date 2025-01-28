Murder suspect appears to have sought marriage license with woman charged in Border Patrol shooting View Photo

A man accused of murder in California appears to have sought a marriage license with a woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

The woman, Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Washington state, faces two weapons charges in connection with the Jan. 20 death of 44-year-old Border Patrol Agent David Maland.

A prosecution motion seeking Youngblut’s detention Monday says she was in frequent contact with someone who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Vallejo, California.

Court records show that Maximilian Snyder, 22, was arrested by Vallejo police on Friday. He was charged Monday with murder and has a court appearance scheduled Tuesday in California’s Solano County. An attorney was not listed for Snyder.

In November, individuals identified as Teresa Youngblut and Maximilian Snyder took out a marriage license, according to a records search in Washington state’s King County.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Vermont was asked if Snyder was the person of interest in the California case.

“As a general policy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont does not comment on ongoing cases beyond the public record,” spokesperson Fabienne Boisvert-DeFazio responded in an email Tuesday.

A message seeking comment was left with the FBI.

In Vermont, Youngblut had been traveling with Felix Bauckholt, a German citizen who also was killed in the Jan. 20 shooting. It’s unclear when they arrived in Vermont, but the FBI said the pair had been under surveillance there for several days.

Before that, Bauckholt and Youngblut had been renting units in separate duplexes in the same neighborhood in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, according to the owner of the buildings, who asked not to be identified because he fears for his safety and that of his other renters.

Bauckholt rented one unit through Airbnb starting in July 2023 and moved to the second unit later that year, the owner said Tuesday. Youngblut began renting the original unit in November 2024 and had paid nearly $10,000 to extend her stay until the end of March, he said.

The owner, who went to the units regularly to pick up the trash, said another man appeared to be living with Bauckholt.

“They were always wearing black and in the back of my mind, this entire time, I’m just thinking, ‘What is going on with these people?’” he said.

The owner’s last contact with Bauckholt was about a month ago, he said, when Bauckholt was trying to negotiate a more traditional lease instead of using Airbnb. Box trucks were parked outside of both units, he said, and Bauckholt was running an electrical cord to one of them.

“There would be times when I would come to get the trash and as I’m coming up the driveway, he’d be crawling out of the cab,” he said.

In his detention motion, U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher said Youngblut had been in frequent contact with someone who was both detained during a double homicide investigation in Pennsylvania and also was a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Vallejo.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Solano County, Snyder allegedly killed a person with a knife on Jan. 17. The complaint alleges the person, identified as “C.L.,” was a witness to a crime who was “intentionally killed for the purpose of preventing his testimony in a criminal proceeding” or to retaliate for his testimony.

A gofundme.com page for a Curtis Lind mentions he was attacked on his property in Vallejo on Jan. 17 and died.

Youngblut appeared in a federal court in Burlington on Monday and was scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday. Her attorney did not return emails seeking comment.

Back in North Carolina, the owner of her rental property said he had sent messages to all his renters during a recent cold snap asking them to let their faucets drip to avoid frozen pipes. He didn’t hear back from Bauckholt or Youngblut, but someone renting the other half of Youngblut’s duplex said her hot water wasn’t working. The owner said he went into Youngblut’s unit last week to check the plumbing.

“The thing that struck me the most was that there was a stretcher in the living room. Like, what in the world is going on with these people?” he said.

“The hair on the back of my neck is still up and I just can’t believe it’s being connected to my Airbnb.”

Associated Press reporter Patrick Whittle contributed to this story.

By KATHY McCORMACK and HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press