USC signs defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to a contract extension after a strong debut season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has signed defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to a contract extension after his strong debut season with the Trojans.

USC didn’t disclose details of Lynn’s new deal in its announcement Thursday night, but the extension should end talk of Lynn’s possible departure for other jobs.

The Trojans’ defense improved sharply in its first season under the 35-year-old Lynn, who was hired away from crosstown rival UCLA a year ago.

With a simplified defensive scheme and a renewed emphasis on aggressive play, USC gave up 10.3 fewer points per game and 55 fewer yards per game under Lynn than it allowed in the 2023 season under coordinator Alex Grinch, who was fired late in the year by Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans improved their run defense substantially under Lynn while allowing more than 30 points in regulation only once all season. They even recorded their first shutout victory in 13 years, beating Utah State 48-0.

Lynn was a starting cornerback at Penn State before he began a coaching career in 2014. He spent nine seasons as an assistant in the NFL, including one year on staff of his father, Anthony Lynn, with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was immediately successful in his first season as a coordinator, building the top-ranked defense in the Pac-12 at UCLA. Another standout rebuilding job at USC made him a popular candidate in rumors about a big-money move to other top schools or even back to the NFL, particularly after USC finished another disappointing season under Riley at 7-6 despite its markedly improved defense.

Penn State was widely thought to be interested in luring Lynn back to his alma mater this week after its defensive coordinator, Tom Allen, left for the same job at Clemson on Tuesday.

