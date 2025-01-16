Jets’ Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on playing future with his focus on the California wildfires View Photo

Aaron Rodgers’ playing future remains undecided, with the New York Jets quarterback focused on the lingering wildfires near his home in Southern California.

Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that his house in the Malibu area is OK other than having dealt with a lack of power for several days. But he said many friends, including actor Miles Teller, have lost property during one of the most destructive natural disasters in the region.

“I’ve been dealing with trying to protect my house out here,” Rodgers said. “My home is fine. I’m not in the areas that have been affected, but it’s been a weird time for so many that live down here. Friends of mine have lost houses. A number of friends in Palisades have lost their homes, a number of friends in Pasadena were affected, friends around Runyon Canyon.

“It’s been a tough time, for sure.”

The 41-year-old Rodgers completed his 20th NFL season in the Jets’ win over Miami on Jan. 5. He had exit meetings the next day with owner Woody Johnson, vice chairman Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and then flew home Tuesday to Southern California, where “the whole sky was dark.”

“I got to the house and the wind’s going absolutely nuts,” he recalled. “The gate was flying off the handles, and no power.”

Rodgers said before leaving, he had “a lot of nice conversations” with the team, which is currently interviewing candidates for its general manager and head coach vacancies. Rodgers has said he would consider after the season if he wants to continue playing and would also have to see if the Jets’ new regime wants him to be part of the team moving forward if he does intend to return for a 21st season.

Rodgers said he has been in “limited communication” with the Jets’ brass because of the wildfires, but reiterated he isn’t close to making a decision on his playing future.

“I told them I’m going to take some time,” he said. “They haven’t even made a decision on a GM or a coach yet. Once that happens, then that’ll take us to the next step, which will be a conversation, I’m assuming with whoever that individual is. But this is a time when I’m taking time for my body and my mind to clear things.

“Obviously it’s different because all that’s going on in LA. And again, there’s been incredible, incredible work done by all the firefighters out here. Things are actually looking up, which is great.”

Firefighters are still battling the two largest fires, which have killed 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

“A lot of the attention has gone to so many celebrities who lost their homes,” Rodgers said. “There’s some affluent areas in both Palisades and Malibu that got affected. But there’s a lot of other people, just your great average Southern California folks who lost everything as well. And it’s going to be tough to rebuild.”

The four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract with the Jets. But he would be due a $35 million option bonus before the regular season begins and count $23.5 million against the salary cap.

If Rodgers is cut or retires, the Jets could absorb a $49 million dead money charge next year unless they designate him a post-June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years.

“I think everybody understands that it’s going to come down to the GM and coach and myself,” Rodgers said, “and whether we all want to do the dance together or if it’s not in the cards.”

He also said the situation in Southern California won’t affect his decision on whether he wants to continue playing.

“Listen, I’ve sat in a hole in the ground in Nowheresville, Oregon, and I’ve sat in numerous ayahuasca ceremony circles,” Rodgers said with a smile, referring to some of his activities in previous offseasons. “So, I’ve done a lot of contemplating in my time and I’ve gotten some good perspective adjustments over the years.

“This is nothing that changes my perspective other than it’s heartbreaking.”

