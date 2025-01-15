Todorovic leads Pepperdine against San Francisco after 29-point performance

San Francisco Dons (14-5, 4-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces San Francisco after Stefan Todorovic scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 87-70 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves have gone 5-3 at home. Pepperdine is second in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 5.0.

The Dons are 4-2 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks third in the WCC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Pepperdine averages 74.3 points, 6.7 more per game than the 67.6 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Dons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Waves.

Malik Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press