Schauffele withdraws from The American Express for medical reasons

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA and British Open champion Xander Schauffele withdrew from The American Express on Monday for medical reasons, the second highly-ranked player who had to pull out of the third PGA Tour event of the season.

Scottie Scheffler withdrew last week, which was not a surprised as the world’s No. 1 player recovers from minor surgery to his right hand that was punctured by glass while preparing Christmas dinner.

Schauffele’s manager said in a text message the No. 2 player in the world withdrew for a medical reason, though there were no additional details.

The American Express starts Thursday on three courses. Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, at No. 7, is now the only player from the top 10 who is playing.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf