Dominick Nelson scores 15 to lead Utah Valley over California Baptist 75-69

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson scored 15 points as Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 75-69 on Saturday.

Nelson had seven rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (11-6, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Carter Welling had nine points as Utah Valley upped its win streak to six.

The Lancers (8-8, 1-1) were led by AJ Braun with 16 points. Dominique Daniels Jr. added 15 points and five assists. Adam Moussa finished with 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press