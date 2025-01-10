San Francisco secures 81-72 win over Portland

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 19 points in San Francisco’s 81-72 win against Portland on Thursday.

Thomas shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Dons (14-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Carlton Linguard and Junjie Wang both added 14 points.

The Pilots (5-13, 0-5) were led by Max Mackinnon, who recorded 28 points and two steals. Austin Rapp added 19 points and eight rebounds for Portland. Chris Austin also had 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

San Francisco’s next game is Saturday against Santa Clara on the road, and Portland hosts Pacific on Thursday.

