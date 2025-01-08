Steve Kerr’s mother among those evacuated from Pacific Palisades wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr’s 90-year-old mother was among the thousands of residents evacuated from the raging wildfire in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

The Golden State Warriors coach said Tuesday night that his mom, Ann, had left her home in Pacific Palisades given the evacuation orders that affected tens of thousands of people.

“I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” Kerr said after a 114-98 loss to Miami. “My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate.”

Kerr said Everett Dayton in Golden State’s player development department grew up there had lost his family home in the picturesque area of Southern California, where extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside and aided the fire’s spread.

Pacific Palisades borders Malibu about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown LA. It includes hillside streets of tightly packed homes along winding roads nestled against the Santa Monica Mountains and stretches down to beaches along the Pacific Ocean.

“Everything I’m seeing and reading is just terrifying what’s happening down there,” Kerr said, “so just want to send thoughts to everyone who’s going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously the game is secondary to that and to many things in life. Perspective is important.”

