Lakers coach JJ Redick says his family evacuated and people are ‘freaking out’ due to LA wildfires

DALLAS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick said members of his family were among those in Southern California forced to evacuate their homes on Tuesday due to a wildfire that was being whipped by strong winds around Los Angeles.

The fire swept through a Los Angeles hillside where Redick lives alongside other celebrities, burning homes in Pacific Palisades and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands.

Before the Lakers took on the Mavericks in Dallas, Redick acknowledged the gravity of the situation affecting his family and neighbors.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said prior to the Lakers’ 118-97 loss to the Mavericks. “That’s where I live.

“Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

TNT reported on its broadcast that the Lakers’ flight back to Los Angeles would be delayed. However, the team said the flight was still scheduled for Tuesday night, despite the potential for smoke-filled skies in the LA area forcing alternate routes.

Officials did not provide an exact number of structures damaged or destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire, but they said about 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat.

The blaze began around 10:30 a.m., shortly after the start of a Santa Ana windstorm that the National Weather service warned could be “life-threatening” and the strongest to hit Southern California in more than a decade. The exact cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries had been reported, officials said.

The winds were expected to increase overnight and continue for days, producing isolated gusts that could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months.

By STEFAN STEVENSON

Associated Press