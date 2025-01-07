No Triple Espresso as USWNT heads into annual January training camp

Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, the trio nicknamed Triple Espresso, won’t report to the U.S. national team’s January training camp as all three continue to rest injuries.

United States coach Emma Hayes on Tuesday announced the 26 players set to attend the squad’s camp starting on Jan. 14 in Carson, California.

The roster includes just 11 players from the team that won the gold medal at last year’s Paris Olympics. Midfielder Rose Lavelle was left off following ankle surgery, as were the players currently with European teams, including captain Lindsey Horan.

Thirteen players on the roster have three or fewer appearances with the national team, including six players attending their first senior camp.

The senior players will train with prospects invited to a 24-player Futures Camp. Those players were expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson (Angel City), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (Gotham FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Nealy Martin (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ella Stevens (Gotham FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign)

