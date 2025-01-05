Danny Wolf powers Michigan to 85-74 victory over Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Wolf finished with a season-high 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Michigan to an 85-74 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.

Wolf made 9 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers in his seventh double-double this season for the Wolverines (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference). He added seven assists and blocked a career-high six shots.

Tre Donaldson and Nimari Burnett scored 16 apiece for Michigan with Donaldson adding six assists. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 12 points and Vladislav Goldin scored 11.

Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III both scored 19 to lead the Trojans (9-5, 1-2). Claude added seven rebounds. Kevin Patton Jr. had 14 points and Saint Thomas scored 10.

Burnett had 13 points, Donaldson scored 12 and the pair combined to make 7 of 8 from 3-point range as Michigan took a 42-38 lead into halftime.

Claude buried a jumper for USC to begin the second half, but Wolf had four baskets and fellow 7-footer Goldin had a three-point play and a dunk as the pair did all the scoring in a 13-0 Michigan run for a 55-40 advantage with 16 minutes remaining.

The Trojans rallied to take a 65-63 lead on a Patton layup with 7:33 remaining. Gayle scored six in a 10-0 run and Michigan led 73-65 with 5:09 to go. USC scored six straight, but Goldin and Wolf had back-to-back baskets in a 10-0 run to wrap up the victory.

The schools had not played each other since Dec. 27, 1981 — a 77-63 victory for the Trojans in the Holiday Classic at the L.A. Sports Arena.

Michigan remains in Los Angeles to play No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday. USC travels to play Indiana on Wednesday.

