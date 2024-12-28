No. 22 UCLA Bruins and the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in Inglewood, California

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) vs. UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA squares off against No. 14 Gonzaga in Inglewood, California.

The Bruins have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA is 9-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.

UCLA makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Gonzaga averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins.

Graham Ike is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press