Grand Canyon plays San Diego

San Diego Toreros (3-9) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Grand Canyon square off in Inglewood, California.

The Antelopes are 8-4 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros have a 3-9 record in non-conference games. San Diego has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 66.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 70.9 Grand Canyon gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press