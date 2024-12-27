No. 22 UCLA Bruins and the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in Inglewood, California

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) vs. UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga and No. 22 UCLA square off in Inglewood, California.

The Bruins are 8-2 in non-conference play. UCLA is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga leads the WCC scoring 89.3 points per game while shooting 49.6%.

UCLA’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 30.9 more points per game (89.3) than UCLA gives up (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins.

Nolan Hickman is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press