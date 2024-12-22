Third baseman Urshela and Athletics finalize $2.15 million, 1-year contract

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Third baseman Gio Urshela and the Athletics finalized a $2.15 million, one-year contract on Sunday.

Urshela can earn an additional $450,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450, and $50,000 for 500.

Third base was a top priority as the club builds its roster to play at least the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California. The A’s hope to build a new ballpark and move to Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season for Detroit and Atlanta, earning $1.5 million. A slick defensive player, he has also played for the New York Yankees, Cleveland, Toronto, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels during a nine-year major league career.

Last weekend, the A’s acquired left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to boost their rotation.

The A’s also finalized a $67 million, three-year contract with right-hander Luis Severino earlier this month.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb