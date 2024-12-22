No. 24 California Golden Bears face the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (6-4) vs. California Golden Bears (12-1, 1-0 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and No. 24 Cal square off in Berkeley, California.

The Golden Bears are 11-1 in non-conference play. Cal is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Ugonne Onyiah leads the Golden Bears with 7.3 boards.

The Owls are 6-4 in non-conference play. Temple is ninth in the AAC scoring 61.9 points per game and is shooting 36.6%.

Cal scores 77.5 points, 16.6 more per game than the 60.9 Temple allows. Temple averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists.

Tiarra East is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press