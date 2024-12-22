No. 23 San Diego State wins its fifth straight game by beating California 71-50

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Boyd shook off a rough shooting first half to score all 17 of his points after halftime and No. 23 San Diego State beat California 71-50 on Saturday night.

After missing all six of his shots in the first half, Boyd hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half to help send the Aztecs (8-2) to their fifth straight win.

BJ Davis and Miles Byrd each added 12 points for San Diego State.

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 13 points and Andrej Stojakovic added 10 for the Golden Bears (7-5). Cal shot 25.5% for the game and lost its 19th straight game against a ranked opponent.

Takeaways

Cal: The Bears missed 16 straight shots in the first half. That led to some frustration for coach Mark Madsen, who was called for a technical foul late in the half.

San Diego State: The Aztecs missed 11 of its first 12 shots before going on a 16-1 run late in the first half. They then made 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half.

Key moment

Byrd hit a 3-pointer late in the final minute of the first half to end a streak of 21 straight misses from 3 for both teams to start the game. San Diego State missed its first 10 tries and Cal was 0 for 12 in the first half.

Key stat

The Bears had scored at least 80 points in six straight games for the first time since 1972 before getting held to 50 by the Aztecs.

Up next

San Diego State hosts Utah State next Saturday. Cal visits Pittsburgh on Jan. 1.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer