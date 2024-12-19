Gonzaga visits San Francisco after Ejim’s 28-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-6) at San Francisco Dons (3-6)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits San Francisco after Yvonne Ejim scored 28 points in Gonzaga’s 79-50 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Dons have gone 3-0 at home. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sol Castro averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Maud Huijbens averaging 6.1.

San Francisco scores 63.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 71.2 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 67.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 63.7 San Francisco allows to opponents.

The Dons and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Allie Turner averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc.

