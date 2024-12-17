Merrimack visits Stanford following Raynaud’s 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Merrimack after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 89-81 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 6-1 at home. Stanford has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 3-4 in road games. Merrimack is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Stanford makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Merrimack averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Adam Clark is averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press