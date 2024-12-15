Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (8-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-0)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -3; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago squares off against San Francisco at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Ramblers have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. Loyola Chicago averages 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Dons are 8-2 in non-conference play. San Francisco averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 13.7 more points per game (77.3) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Ramblers.

Malik Thomas is averaging 17 points and 2.2 steals for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press