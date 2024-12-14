Johnson leads UC Davis against Sacramento State after 23-point game

UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 2-0 Big West) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-7)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Sacramento State after Ty Johnson scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 71-60 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Hornets are 1-3 on their home court. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Holt averaging 5.0.

The Aggies are 2-3 in road games. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 1.9.

Sacramento State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 70.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.9 Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holt is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets.

Johnson is averaging 21.6 points and three steals for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press