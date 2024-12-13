Sacramento State hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 23-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 2-0 Big West) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-7)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Sacramento State after Ty Johnson scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 71-60 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Hornets are 1-3 in home games. Sacramento State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies have gone 2-3 away from home. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 5.4.

Sacramento State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 70.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.9 Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Neal averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Johnson is averaging 21.6 points and three steals for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press