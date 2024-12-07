Sacramento State hosts Omaha after Sutton’s 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Sacramento State after Marquel Sutton scored 22 points in Omaha’s 76-65 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets are 1-2 in home games. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Holt averaging 5.1.

The Mavericks are 1-4 on the road. Omaha is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Sacramento State’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holt is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets.

Sutton is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Mavericks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press