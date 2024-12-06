Police found no evidence of a threat at California Capitol after evacuation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Capitol was deemed safe for reopening Friday afternoon after an emailed threat prompted an evacuation earlier in the day.

State senators and their staff members were notified about the threat in a memo, according to officials. Members in the Assembly also received a similar note. They were asked to leave the area and work remotely “out of an abundance of caution” while law enforcement investigated the credibility of the threat, according to the memo.

The California Highway Patrol conducted a sweep of the Capitol building and two others in the surrounding area and found no credible evidence of a threat. All three buildings were reopened to the public Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said on a social media post that officers were investigating the threat, which was sent via an email, but did not give details. A spokesperson didn’t immediately return to calls for comment.

The Legislature returned to Sacramento earlier this week to swear in new members and kick off a special session, but the majority of them had left for their home districts Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Los Angeles for a Democratic Governors Association event.