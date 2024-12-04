Barthelemy leads No. 12 Oregon against USC after 22-point outing

Oregon Ducks (8-0) at USC Trojans (5-3)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon visits USC after Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 22 points in Oregon’s 83-81 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 at home. USC has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Ducks are 1-0 on the road. Oregon has an 8-0 record against teams over .500.

USC’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is shooting 68.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Trojans.

Nate Bittle is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Ducks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press