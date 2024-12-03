Cal Baptist visits No. 6 USC following Watkins’ 34-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-8) at USC Trojans (6-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC plays Cal Baptist after JuJu Watkins scored 34 points in USC’s 104-65 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Trojans are 3-1 on their home court. USC is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lancers have gone 0-4 away from home. Cal Baptist averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

USC averages 87.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 76.9 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist scores 5.7 more points per game (60.0) than USC allows (54.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 23.4 points while shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lancers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press