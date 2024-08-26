Girl, 11, dies after vehicle crashes into tree in California. 5 other young teens were injured

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vehicle carrying an 11-year-old girl and five young teenagers crashed into a tree in Northern California on Sunday, killing the 11-year-old and leaving the others injured, authorities said.

Four girls between the ages of 13 and 15 and a boy, 13, were taken to hospitals for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement. Stockton is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

The 11-year-old died at a hospital, police said.

It’s not clear who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash just before 8 a.m., police spokesperson Officer Omer Edhah told ABC10. He called the crash alarming and disturbing.

“And our message out to the community is be mindful where your children are, be aware of where your car keys are, be mindful of who you give your keys to and just kind of be aware all around,” he said.