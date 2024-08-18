Osvaldo Bido shuts down Giants as A’s take Bay Bridge Series game 2-0 View Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland right-hander Osvaldo Bido retired the first 14 San Francisco batters in order and carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, shutting down the Giants as the Athletics won 2-0 Saturday in the second-to-last game of the Bay Bridge Series.

Bido’s bid ended when he gave up Grant McCray’s one-out infield single in the sixth on which the ball traveled about two feet at 67.3 mph off the bat. Bido wound up with just that one hit allowed over six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

As the Bay Bridge rivalry entered its final weekend before the A’s relocate, the game drew a season-high crowd of 37,551 at the Coliseum.

The 28-year-old Bido (4-3) did not allow a baserunner until Mike Yastrezemski drew a two-out walk in the fifth inning. Moments earlier, Bido retired Matt Chapman on a defensive gem by third baseman Darell Hernáiz when he stopped the sharp grounder and his throw to first just beat the sprinting Chapman.

And to end the inning, Bido got Patrick Bailey to fly out on the eighth pitch of their battle on a deep ball caught by right fielder Lawrence Butler.

The A’s then took the lead on Butler’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half before Seth Brown added an RBI single in the sixth.

Oakland’s second reliever, Grant Holman, made his major league debut in the seventh after being promoted earlier in the day.

Michel Otañez finished and earned his first career save for the A’s, who are 7-1-1 over their last nine series and 16-9 since the All-Star break.

Giants right-hander Hayden Birdsong (3-3) struck out five and walked three over 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits.

San Francisco was coming off its first day off since Aug. 1 following 14 straight games.

Giants manager Bob Melvin, who spent 11 seasons managing the A’s from 2011-21, couldn’t quite believe this weekend would mark his club’s final two games at the Coliseum, saying “unfortunately that’s the case.”

The A’s are scheduled to play the next three years in Sacramento before a planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 campaign.

“I’ve been here a lot and I love this place,” Melvin said. “So I’m going to miss it, it’s going to be sad.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Tristan Beck (vascular injury after having an aneurysm in his arm) is scheduled to pitch four innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday as he continues his recovery, while INF Thairo Estrada was set to play both weekend days as he works back from a sprained left wrist.

Athletics: SS Jacob Wilson (strained left hamstring) was set for three at-bats as a designated hitter to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas.

ROSTER MOVES

The A’s reinstated DH Brent Rooker from the paternity list and selected Holman from Triple-A Las Vegas while optioning right-hander Will Klein and infielder Armando Alvarez to Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 3.91 ERA) pitches Sunday afternoon for San Francisco opposite A’s LHP JP Sears (10-8, 4.32).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer