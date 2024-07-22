Wildfires: 1 home burned as flames descends on a Southern California neighborhood

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — At least one home burned Sunday when flames descended on a Southern California neighborhood as wildfires popped up across the state amid soaring temperatures.

Evacuations were ordered when the Hawarden Fire grew to more than 230 acres (93 hectares) and spread to a residential area of Riverside, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV showed at least one house burning. The fire sparked Sunday had no containment and was threatening several other homes, the City of Riverside Fire Department said.

Multiple other small fires were burning across inland Southern California as temperatures reached triple digits (37 Celsius) in some areas.

Far to the north in Colusa and Lake Counties, evacuations were ordered Sunday for remote homes threatened by the Ridge Fire. The blaze broke out Saturday and grew to more than 4 square miles (10 square kilometers). It was 15 percent contained on Sunday.