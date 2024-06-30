Trainer Bob Baffert goes 1-2 in Los Alamitos Derby for his 8th consecutive win in the Grade 2 race

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Wynstock won the $100,000 Los Alamitos Derby by a nose over Cornell on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and his eighth consecutive victory in the Grade 2 race.

Ridden by Kyle Frey, Wynstock ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.51 and paid $10.80 and $4. Cornell returned $3.40. Curlin’s Kaos was another five lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the small field.

Tapalo led by seven lengths and looked to be home free before moving to the center of the stretch. Wynstock was along the rail and Cornell came outside to split him. Baffert’s entries came into the final sixteenth of a mile together, despite being on nearly separate sides of the track, and needed a photo finish to decide the winner.

“I saw a horse flying on the inside and I thought, ‘Son of a gun’, and then I realized ‘Oh, that’s my horse, he came back,’” Baffert said. “We know Wynstock has a lot of talent. It’s mental with him. I’m just happy we won and ran 1-2. It’s nice to come here and win this race.”

Wynstock is owned by Los Alamitos owner Ed Allred.

“It’s nice to hang with him and reminisce and tell old stories,” Baffert said.

Tapalo faded to fourth in the five-horse field of 3-year-olds.

___

