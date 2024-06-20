4 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of University of Arizona student

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Four suspects including three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a University of Arizona student at an off-campus house party two months ago, police said Thursday.

Tucson police said three 17-year-old boys were taken into custody along with 18-year-old Estevan Garcia, who is accused of driving the vehicle used in the April 28 shooting. All four face charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Authorities have been searching for suspects in the case since Erin Jones, a sophomore from Newport Beach, California, was found shot outside the house party with over 200 attendants. She later died at a hospital.

Police said there was no indication that Jones was targeted.

It’s unclear if Garcia or any of the other suspects have a lawyer, and a call to the Pima County Public Defender’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Estevan said he had a handgun in his lap during the drive-by shooting but didn’t fire any shots.

All four suspects were arrested in the Tucson area between June 14-18, and police said they’re still seeking other suspects in the case.

The names of the three 17-year-olds in custody aren’t being released by The Associated Press because they are under 18.

Garcia and two of the teens are being held on $1 million bonds while the other’s bond is set at $750,000.

Police said investigators believe the suspects drove around the party site to find and shoot another group of people unrelated to university students at the party.

Last month, police released black-and-white parking lot surveillance video of people running from the scene and grainy footage of a person with a firearm hanging out of a sedan’s passenger seat window.

Police said over 80 shell casings were recovered from the scene.