Sparks rookie Cameron Brink injures knee in 1st quarter against Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Los Angeles rookie Cameron Brink had to be helped off the court after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of the Sparks’ game at Connecticut on Tuesday night.

Brink played under four minutes and committed one foul before getting hurt.

Once over to the sidelines, Brink hobbled toward the locker room, but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her feet and carried her to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Brink, who was the No. 2 pick in the draft, came into the game averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in her first season in Los Angeles (4-10).

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball