Dowd hits a go-ahead double in a three-run eighth and USC rallies to beat Utah in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Dowd hit a go-ahead double in a three-run eighth inning and fourth-seeded USC rallied to beat No. 7 Utah 7-6 on Tuesday in the final Pac-12 Tournament.

It was the fourth straight meeting between the teams after USC swept a three-game series last weekend.

USC (29-27) continues pool play on Thursday against No. 3 seed Oregon. Utah (32-22) plays the Ducks on Wednesday. The three pool winners will advance to Friday’s single-elimination semifinals along with one wild card team.

USC got a pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Carson Wells to cut its deficit to 5-3 and end a streak of nine in a row retired.

Ethan Hedges’ sacrifice fly started USC’s rally in the eighth. Bryce Grudzielanek followed with an RBI single and then Dowd drove him home.

Xavier Martinez (4-0) threw two scoreless innings of relief to get the win, and Josh Blum earned his eighth save of the season by striking out the first two batters of the ninth and getting Kai Roberts to fly out to end it.

Freshman Payton Riske got the start for Utah and allowed three runs in five innings while striking out three. Micah Ashman (1-4) took the loss after USC’s big eighth inning.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports