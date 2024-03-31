Cloudy
A California woman missing for more than a month is found dead near a small Arizona border town

By AP News

CIBOLA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman reported missing by her family more than a month ago has been found dead near the Arizona-California border, according to authorities.

La Paz County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 26-year-old Amanda Nenigar was located Friday night in a remote area south of the small Arizona town of Cibola.

They said the woman’s body was found under a tree about 1 ½ miles (2.4 kilometers) away from her abandoned car.

County Sheriff William Ponce told Phoenix TV station KPHO that Nenigar was identified by a rose tattoo on her right hand and an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Nenigar was last seen alive on Feb. 28 near Blythe, California, and authorities said her car reportedly was located more than a week later with the back of the vehicle on a large boulder.

Authorities said Nenigar lived near Blythe but frequently drove to La Paz County where her other family members live.

