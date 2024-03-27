Guardians visit the Athletics for season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Athletics: Alex Wood (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -159, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Cleveland Guardians for the season opener.

Oakland went 50-112 overall and 26-55 at home last season. The Athletics slugged .370 with a .298 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 in road games a season ago. The Guardians slugged .381 with a .313 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press