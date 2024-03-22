California doubles water allocation for most contractors following February storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials on Friday doubled the amount of water California agencies will get this year following some strong storms that increased the snowpack in the mountains.

The State Water Project is a major source for 27 million people. The majority of contractors who supply the water are located south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. Previously, the Department of Water Resources had told them to expect 15% of their requests this year. The department increased that to 30% on Friday.

The department said contractors north of the delta can expect 50% of their requests, while contractors in the Feather River Settlement can expect 100%.

“While 30% is certainly better than 15%, SWP agencies continue to pay for 100% of the system’s operation and maintenance regardless of how much water they receive,” said Jennifer Pierre, general manager of the State Water Contractors, a nonprofit association of public water agencies that contract with the state.

California gets much of its water from snow that melts in the Sierra Nevada. In January, the snowpack was just over half of the normal average. Friday, the snowpack was 98% of normal.

A late-season storm was entering California on Friday as winter storm warnings were posted for the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service predicted snowfall accumulation of as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) above 6,000 feet (1,800 meters). Higher peaks could see snowfall of up to 3 feet (0.9 meters).

California’s reservoirs are at 115% of average for this time of year. The State Water Project’s largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, is at 125% of average and at 86% of capacity.

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press