Suspect in Oakland store killing is 13-year-old boy who committed another armed robbery, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A juvenile suspect in the January killing of a liquor store owner is a 13-year-old boy who allegedly committed another armed robbery 40 minutes later in Oakland, California, police said.

The unnamed boy, an Oakland resident who turns 14 in July, is charged with murder and attempted robbery in the Jan. 6 fatal shooting of Maged Alazzani, 46, at the Orlando Market, officials said.

Investigators believe the boy went on to commit another armed robbery at a convenience store less than an hour later, and he’s also suspected in a robbery at a Target outlet in nearby Emeryville the following day, the Bay Area News Group reported Saturday.

Alazzani was shot in the chest and investigators believe it was the 13-year-old who killed the father of four.

The juvenile was arrested in February. Detectives were searching for a possible male accomplice in all three robberies, police said.