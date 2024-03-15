LA Galaxy take on Saint Louis City SC in conference play

Saint Louis City SC (1-0-2) vs. LA Galaxy (1-0-2)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -126, Saint Louis +300, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Saint Louis City SC in conference action.

The Galaxy were 8-14-12 overall during the 2023 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Galaxy scored 51 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

Saint Louis finished 17-12-5 overall and 6-9-3 on the road in the 2023 season. Saint Louis averaged 1.8 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Gabriel Pec (injured).

Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joshua Yaro (injured), Kyle Hiebert (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press