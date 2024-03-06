Police search for a suspect after a man is shot by an arrow in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot with an arrow in Los Angeles Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The attack was reported around 8 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard in the Echo Park neighborhood, according to the LA Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was struck in the shoulder by the arrow and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Detectives did not immediately release a suspect description or identify a possible motive.

The victim appeared to be homeless and investigators were unable to question him because he was uncooperative with responding officers and paramedics, ABC 7 reported.

After being struck by the arrow, the injured man stumbled into a gas station for help, leaving a trail of blood on the pavement, the news station reported.