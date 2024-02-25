Clear
Tarleton State beats Cal Baptist 82-65 for eighth straight victory

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Devon Barnes scored 33 points as Tarleton State cruised to its eighth straight victory, beating California Baptist 82-65 on Saturday night.

Barnes also had five rebounds and three steals for the Texans (20-7, 13-3 Western Athletic Conference). Adam Moussa finished with 11 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo led the Lancers (14-13, 7-9) with 17 points and five assists. Yvan Ouedraogo and Scotty Washington added 13 points apiece with Ouedraogo adding seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

