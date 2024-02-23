Cloudy
61.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a Northern California river

By AP News

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Two children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a river in Northern California, which has been hit by a series of winter storms.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the two victims were caught in the debris and fell down the hillside Thursday morning near an off-highway vehicle recreational area downstream from Shasta Dam.

The names of the juveniles were not immediately released.

Numerous first responders including the sheriff’s dive team rushed to the scene around 9 a.m. about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of San Francisco, the statement said.

Dam operators temporarily reduced water releases from the dam, and both victims were found in debris. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.

It was not clear if the victims fell into the water, as initial local media reports indicated. Calls to a sheriff’s spokesperson were not immediately returned Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the involved agencies are investigating the incident.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 